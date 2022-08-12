Food Engineering announced that the hotel deadline for attendees of the Food Automation and Manufacturing Symposium and Expo (FA&M) has been extended to August 25.

The Doral Miami, where FA&M is taking place September 11-14, has reserved a specially priced block of rooms for FA&M attendees at $245 per night (with no resort fee). That rate will only continue until August 25, when rates will jump to the hotel’s normal fees and availability.

FA&M is a unique event where the industry’s best and brightest come together to learn, grow and share among manufacturers and suppliers. The event offers best-in-class presenters on cutting-edge topics affecting the food and beverage manufacturing industry. See the agenda and speaker lineup here: https://digital.bnpevents.com/fam-brochure-2022/. Registration information is available here: https://www.foodengineeringmag.com/food-automation-symposium/registration-rates.