Hemco Corp. has released its new Uniflow SL AireStream laboratory fume hoods. Hemco states the hoods are constructed completely of chemical resistant, flame retardant and lightweight composite resin, intended to increase the product’s lifespan.

The SL series fume hood is non-metallic and all hardware is made with chemical-resistant PVC. It also features an interior fume chamber that is a molded as one piece with coved corners and a slotted VaraFlow baffle system for airflow uniformity.

The SL fume hood has a 54-in. height with an extended front post to accommodate additional service fixtures and electrical services. The SL fume hood is available in 48, 60, 72, and 96-in. models with a 30-in. depth. The company states the SL fume hood is equipped with a vapor proof LED light fixture, light switch, and counter-balanced vertical sliding safety tempered glass sash.