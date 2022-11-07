Maple Leaf Foods Inc. confirmed that it is currently experiencing a system outage linked to a cybersecurity incident.

Upon learning of the incident, the company says it took immediate action and engaged cybersecurity and recovery experts. Its team of information systems professionals and third-party experts are working with all available resources to investigate the outage and resolve the situation. The company says it is executing its business continuity plans as it works to restore the impacted systems; however, it expects that full resolution of the outage will take time and result in some operational and service disruptions. The company will continue to work with all its customers and suppliers to minimize these disruptions in order to continue delivering its products.



