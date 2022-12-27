Piab, which purchased Joulin at the end of May 2022, announced that select gripper ranges developed by Joulin, including the MiniGrip, the FlexiGrip and the Safe&Light, will be integrated into its Kenos brand.

The Kenos MiniGrip (KMG) is suitable for the FMCG, food and beverage, and automotive industries. It is a foam gripper that can be adapted to tight clearance applications in an End-of-Arm Tool (EOAT). Its foam surface offers the versatility to pick a variety of different objects without adjustment. In case of uneven layer heights KMG can be equipped with level compensators without needing to change the mounting device.

The Kenos FlexiGrip (KFG) is suitable for food and beverage, automotive, and construction industries. It is a vacuum foam gripper that can be used as a single gripper on robots as well as on cobots, or combined into an EOAT for use with industrial robots. With its foam surface it offers the flexibility to pick a variety of different products without adjustment. Its modular design provides the flexibility for fast and easy set-up in case of product changes as well as simple integration in to existing equipment, according to the company

The Kenos Safe&Light (KSL) is suitable for use in applications such as packaging, warehousing, end-of-line production. Its design of a carbon fiber structure holding a foam-made body allows it to make maximum use of the robot or cobot payload. It is designed for a broad range of purposes, particularly for palletizing applications in rugged and dusty environments.



