Delight Foods USA has issued a class 1 recall of approximately 2,961-lbs. of imported frozen Siluriformes (catfish) products. The products were imported from India, a country ineligible to export catfish products to the United States, announced the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The packages of frozen catfish are in 2-lb. (908-g.) plastic packages that has the words, “Seafood delight FRESH FROZEN CATFISH STEAK IF,” written on the packaging. The products do not bear an embellishment number nor a USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide. When available, the retail distribution list will be posted on the FSIS website.

The problems were discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activity of imported products. There have been no known reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. However, FSIS encourages consumers to dispose of the products or return them to the place of purchase.