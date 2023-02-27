WeighPack Systems’ VF-1200 continuous motion vertical bagger in a sanitary version is designed to handle high-pressure washdown needs.

The system is engineered for wet, cold and harsh environments. Constructed of stainless steel with IP standards for motors, heating elements, thermocouples, electronics, touch screens and cabinets, the VF-1200 reportedly accommodates a range of package formats and produces various sizes.

It includes vertical sealing bars that are continuously in motion, so the film does not stop to receive its vertical seal.

VF-1200 is engineered with an open-frame design for operator access and includes vacuum pull belts, second film roll support, film splice table, Omron motion controller and servos, a 15-in. color touchscreen and toolless removable vertical seal bar, horizontal jaws and forming shoulder.