Ever After Foods, formerly known as Plurinuva when it spun out of 3D cell-based technology pioneer Pluri Inc. last year, announced that it has officially launched its patented bioreactor platform to produce cultivated meat. Backed by the Tnuva Group, an Israeli food producer, the company says it has created the first production platform that can bring cultivated meat to the mass market at scale.

“In less than a year, Ever After Foods developed a solution unlike any other in the market through massive technological advancements that evolved the original biotech-focused technology into a food-grade platform. We see incredible potential for Ever After Foods to transform cells into high-quality cultivated meat products,” says Yaky Yanay, Pluri CEO and president, as well as chairman of Ever After Foods.

Ever After Foods says its proprietary scalable bioreactor system for cultivated meat production overcomes the critical scaling challenge faced by industry players. Its manufacturing plants will reportedly require lower capital expenditures and lower production costs to provide a reported 700% increase in productivity when compared to other cultivated meat technology platforms.

“Current cultivated meat companies all use very similar methods for growing cells and face insurmountable challenges when it comes to scaling production in a cost-effective manner. To achieve cost parity, their methods will demand huge bioreactors of more than 10,000 liters, which are infeasible for use with animal cells. Ever After Foods’ disruptive technology enables significantly higher cultivated meat production capacity, with efficiencies that lower resources and costs. We can currently produce more than 10 kg of cultivated meat mass with just a 35-liter bioreactor and have a proven path to scale and reach price parity,” says Ever After Foods CEO Eyal Rosenthal.



