Murata Machinery USA, Inc. (Muratec) has developed the Ledger A3 mini-load, a high-density, four-tote carriage automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS).

The system provides high-speed, simultaneous carriage loading and unloading of four totes for storing, picking and sorting small, lightweight goods. Providing high-density storage and retrieval for high-throughput distribution applications, the crane moves up to 400 totes per hour, travels at 984 feet per minute, lifts 360 feet per minute and has a size capacity of 13.4 in. wide, 18.9 in. deep and 11 in. high. Stacker cranes transfer Ledger A3 size (11 in. by 13.4 in.) totes individually or four simultaneously.

Combined with Muratec’s rail-guided, bi-directional shuttle sortation loop or “SHUTTLINER,” the Ledger A3 can reportedly operate as a highly optimal goods-to-person (G2P) system to minimize manual handling errors and boost throughput. Integrating the A3 mini-load with a SHUTTLINER that feeds a G2P solution delivers inbound and outbound picking in a single structure. The company states that this aids in saving warehouse floor space and building long-term expansion flexibility.