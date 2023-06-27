Think Plastic Brazil (Brazilian Converted Plastics Export and Internationalization Program), created by INP (Brazilian Plastics Institute) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency), will be holding the third World Plastic Connection Summit, Brazil’s main event with an international focus on the Converted Plastics sector and the largest connection platform in the Americas for the industry in this sector. The summit will be held In a hybrid format (in person and online), at Blue Tree Premium Alphaville (Alameda Madeira, 398 – Alphaville, Barueri, SP), on August 21-24, 2023, with simultaneous broadcasting in Portuguese, Spanish and English.

In 2022, the event brought together more than 300 people in person, with lectures broadcast online to 67 countries with over 14,000 hits worldwide.

In this edition, when Think Plastic Brazil celebrates 20 years of existence, one of the attractions is the International Hybrid Seminar, which will feature international names such as Egyptian designer Karim Rashid, Brazilian creator Jum Nakao, Finnish trend specialist Susanna Björklund, a German specialist in the development of new materials, Dr. Sascha Peters, and Brazilian researcher Giácomo Parolin.

“The event has become an international benchmark for the Converted Plastics industry, bringing together the world’s leading researchers in the sector in Brazil. The hybrid seminar, which will be held on August 21-22, is a time for renewing knowledge, as well as being a unique opportunity for a relationship between the main entrepreneurs, buyers and researchers in the sector,” explains Carlos Moreira, manager of Think Plastic Brazil.

Registration is open at https://thinkplasticbrazil.com/wpc_summit_2023



