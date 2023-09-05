The global animal feed probiotics market was valued at $200 million in 2021 and will surpass revenue collection of $390 million by 2030, according to Global Market Insights, Inc. The company reports an annual growth rate of 7% from 2022 to 2030.

Major corporations are increasing their research and development spending to introduce new types of animal feed, which will positively influence market expansion. The demand for convenient and ready-to-eat meat products is rising, likely to drive industry revenues in the European region. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific market is set to experience growth due to an increase in the prevalence of intestinal disorders in cattle.

The Bifidobacterium segment projects an increase of 6% CAGR from 2022 to 2030 as boilers can use a variety of Bifidobacterium applications to lessen the likelihood of cellulitis-related carcass contamination, which results in the significant need in the animal sector. The other segment is set to display steady market expansion over the analysis timeline because of the growing emphasis on daily livestock healthcare and the availability of a wide range of products, including various strains that may aid in reaching desired outcomes.

The poultry segment estimates sizeable growth during the review period associated with the rising demand for chicken goods like eggs and meat, which is driving up the scale of poultry production and, consequently, the demand for probiotics for animal feed.

The aquaculture segment expects to proliferate substantially by 2030, ascribed to the inclination to consume more seafood, increasing the demand for nutrient-rich aquaculture feed to attain high-quality marine livestock. The equine segment anticipates registering positive valuation through the assessment years, driven by increased pet ownership.

The European animal feed probiotic market will experience a robust growth rate over the review timeline attributed to the growing regional demand for seafood. The other facts affecting European revenues are introducing new technology and including healthy components in animal feed.

The Middle East & African industry is set to collect significant profits by 2030 since the expansion of other industries has increased demand for fish food while lowering total costs and enhancing global consumers' access to seafood. Industry demand has fueled investment growth with a goal of creating better, safer technology.