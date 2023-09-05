BAK Food Equipment has announced that is offering a range of cutters/choppers for the food processing industry in North America. The portfolio includes a range of sizes and options, ensuring a solution for small and large processing operations.

According to the company, all cutter/chopper solutions from BAK feature a smooth, stainless steel construction that meets the highest hygienic requirements, ensures easy operations and cleaning and offers long machine life. Most units also feature an advanced control system, giving operators full command over cutting and mixing rotations with 40 preprogrammed routines. Control software also monitors machine operations, conducts diagnostic routines and sounds signals to communicate the machine’s state to operators.

Nowicki industrial bowl cutters are available in four capacities—200, 330, 550 and 750 L. The company states that the design of these industrial bowl cutters allows for processing various meat products—including crumbles and fine-grain fat emulsions—even from raw skins. The KN-200, KN-220, KN-550 and KN-750 also feature a hydraulically operated noise-controlling cover, hydraulic loading and unloading, a complete safety system with emergency stops for both the bowl drive and the cutter-head drive and a cutting knife configuration that cuts in the air for consistent crumbling throughout the bowl volume.

The products add vacuum functionality to maximize product quality with protein digestion, meat binding, and reduced oxidation for longer shelf life and color retention. Additionally, the increased content density achieved under a vacuum allows the cutter head to create especially fine crumbles of 40% to 90%. Emulsions are reportedly more homogenous and stable, with minimal foaming for a firmer and more flavorful product.

The industrial vacuum bowl cutters can also be specified with a cooking option to produce raw, steamed meat emulsions and meat stuffing products. The cooking feature employs a double-bowl heating system with bowl jacket heating and steam injection into the knife chamber. With the cooking option, industrial vacuum cutters have a precise temperature-control system to support an extended range of food-processing applications.

Small operations can benefit from KN-60, KN-90 and KN-125 small processing operation cutters, which feature bowl capacities of 60, 90, and 125 L, respectively. These cutters/choppers let small meat plants and catering operations produce various meat stuffing products and emulsions, including crumbles and fine-grain fat emulsions. The small-operation solutions feature noise-reducing covers, hydraulic loading and unloading systems and complete safety systems.

BAK Food Equipment also offers food micro-cutters. The KR-15, KR-45 and KR-90 are compact stainless-steel machines designed to finely cut and emulsify raw materials for food, pharmaceutical and chemical processing. With double cutting heads and knife speeds as fast as 3,000 rpm, the micro-cutters reportedly excel at emulsifying sausages, baby foods, sauces and cream-like products while minimizing temperature increases.