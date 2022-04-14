The 1150 fabric constant turn conveyor is designed to help food processors speed up production lines and keep products moving efficiently through manufacturing lines. Its sanitary design is suitable for cookie and bar production, as it maintains product orientation while small diameter discharge rollers allow for tight transfers.

Other benefits include:

Tight nose bar transfers ideally suited for small product handling.

Conveyor is chain driven to eliminate belt slippage, with sealed bearings to ensure very quiet operation.

A range of sizes and custom solutions are available.

Its sanitary design is in the US.

The Accu-Track belt tracking system keeps the fabric belt in place to ensure a constant turn while maintaining product orientation and smooth conveying. Unit works well in a tight space as it has a very small footprint.

Eaglestone Inc.