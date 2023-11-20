Sargento Foods Inc. announced the launch of "Sargento Real Impact," a corporate social responsibility (CSR) platform that encompasses the company's ongoing philanthropic and sustainability efforts. Wisconsin-based Sargento will use the platform to communicate its continued commitment to sustainability as well as community-based initiatives across three key pillars: hunger, housing and education.

"'Sargento Real Impact,' represents a new chapter in our CSR efforts while building on my grandfather's longstanding commitment to give back and use resources responsibly," says Louie Gentine, third generation CEO of Sargento Foods. "Real Impact means committing—not just to our community through hunger, housing and educational initiatives—but also to our planet through sustainability practices."

The company outlined its successes throughout 2022 in its Annual Impact Report, including:

Community Outreach

2022 marked the 30th anniversary of Sargento's partnership with Habitat for Humanity. In 2022, Sargento built the 35th home through the program and helped 28 Sargento Habitat for Humanity homeowners by either paying their property taxes or mortgage for a year.

Sargento introduced 10 Days of Giving, a United Way campaign, matching employees' individual contributions dollar-for-dollar and awarding prize packages. The campaign raised more than $1 million dollars toward youth education and community access to economic opportunity.

Sargento's non-profit donations amounted to more than 607,000 lbs. of cheese, supporting community fundraisers, stocking food bank shelves, aiding first responders and helping schools raise money to enhance students' educational experiences.

Sustainable Packaging and Practices

Sargento saved 85 million gallons of water and diverted 86.7% of waste from landfills in 2022, following its promise to use more energy-efficient and water-efficient operations.

100% of Sargento's Balanced Breaks trays (excluding overwrap) are now recycle-ready and on track to be recyclable by the end of 2024. Additionally, 100% of string and snack cheese overwrap will be in-store drop off recyclable by 2024.

Quality Production