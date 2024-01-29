Markem-Imaje launched a new pick-off resistant ink for its 5940 G Touch Dry High Resolution Inkjet Coder for the high-speed confectionary and nutraceuticals industry.

The new 5016 ink offers benefits for manufacturers looking to continue using Touch Dry hot melt inks in primary package printing applications, including improved rub test results, code legibility and longevity with an ability to run high-speed, high-volume production lines while maintaining code integrity, the company says.

In terms of pick-off resistance, it reportedly offers 100 times less pick-off of ink when compared to the previous generation of Touch Dry primary packaging film inks and can result in a grade higher barcode score, of up to 400 rubs, at Grade C. Adhesion is also improved, which leads to less smearing and maintaining legibility.

According to Markem-Imaje, its 5940 is a sustainable solution that offers greater throughput and compliant barcodes including GS1-128 requirements, 2D codes included.

Gregory Kasprzak at Markem-Imaje says, “This new 5016 ink is made to be even better than our previous 9007 when it comes to printing on films. Markem-Imaje had a great product, but we are constantly innovating and evolving our product offering to ensure our customers are able to improve their production and printing capabilities. Code longevity and legibility are critical concerns, and pick-off resistance is desired by our customers because can literally be removed at the forming shoes of flow wrappers—this ink offers massive improvements to achieving these qualities in primary package flow wrapper applications.”