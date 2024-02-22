Westrock Coffee Co. announced its entrance into a letter of intent with Select Milk Producers to establish a joint venture to build an aseptic and extended shelf life, multi-serve bottle facility to be co-located at Select Milk's facility in Littlefield, Texas. In addition, the company shared details about the expansion of capabilities at its soon-to-be-open Extract and Ready-to-Drink (RTD) facility in Conway, Ark.

The company says this new joint venture provides a cost-effective and sustainable option to Westrock Coffee customers for coffee-based RTD products in an aseptic or ESL multi serve bottle format that includes dairy and dairy alternatives. Westrock will produce and provide the joint venture with coffee extracts and concentrates from its Conway facility and Select Milk will provide the milk from its Littlefield facility. Westrock and Select Milk expect the first product to ship from these lines in the first quarter of 2026.

Westrock Coffee has expanded its Extract and RTD facility in Conway to respond to existing customer demand for extended shelf life, multi-serve bottles. The new facility’s infrastructure will now allow for additional extract capabilities to support future manufacturing lines including cold-chain infrastructure. This expansion allows Westrock to incorporate additional lines without impacting plant operations.