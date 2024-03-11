Endress+Hauser has launched five laboratory sensors compatible with its Liquiline CML18 handheld laboratory analysis device.

The Memosens CPL53E, CPL57E, CPL59E, COL37E and CLL47E liquid analytical sensors join the CPL51E to offer easy operation for end-users and enhanced good laboratory practice (GLP).

The sensors support data and quality management in the verification processes of online measurements, provide immediate and tamper-proof calibration history traceability, with easy data transfer using Bluetooth technology.

Using the bayonet connector, the handheld CML18 and Memosens sensors are plug-and-play, with support for easily switching output parameters — such as pH, dissolved oxygen and conductivity — at the measuring point. Users can begin making measurements without initial calibration because the Memosens instruments are pre-calibrated.

Memosens 2.0 sensors are suited for laboratory measurement and random process grab sampling, ensuring that online measured values are reliable. By using the same sensor type in the lab as in the process, you are assured of data and quality management in the verification process of online measurements.

The CPL53E glass PH sensor is built for all-around use in the lab, covering everything from lab sampling to random process grab sampling. Additionally, the CPL53E has a measurement range of pH 0 to 14, a process temperature range of –5 to 100°C (23 to 212°F) and an application range of 0 to 80°C (32 to 176°F).

The CPL57E pH sensor is designed for low-conductivity water applications in all industry types. This glass sensor provides long-term stability because of additional salt storage, providing high measurement accuracy in pure water from pH 0 to 14, a process temperature range of –5 to 100 °C (23 to 212°F) and an application range of 0 to 80°C (32 to 176°F).

The CPL59E pH sensor is built to withstand harsh conditions in chemically aggressive fluids, specifically within the measurement range of pH 0 to 14, with a process temperature range of 0 to 135°C (32 to 275°F) and application range of 0 to 100°C (32 to 212°F). With an ion trap, the instrument provides high stability to oxidizing agents, protecting the sensor from drift that can result in inaccurate measurements.

The digital COL37E dissolved oxygen sensor enhances oxygen measurement with a fast response time. With a measurement range of 0 to 200 %SAT and process temperature range of –5 to +60˚C (23 to 140˚F), the sensor is primed for use in checking oxygen values in aeration tanks, fish farms, and surface water.

The CLL47E is a four-electrode conductivity sensor for random sampling and measurements in the lab with a measurement range of 5 μS/cm to 200 mS/cm and a process temperature range of 0 to 100°C (32 to 212°F). The instrument’s four platinum electrodes allow for coverage over a large variety of samples. This sensor provides high precision at measuring point in drinking water, cooling water, wastewater and process media (such as cleaning solutions). The CLL47E is also suited for verifying online measuring loops, analyzing grab samples, and spot-checks at critical process points.