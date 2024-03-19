Fortifi Food Processing Solutions has completed its acquisition of REICH Thermoprozesstechnik GmbH, a leader in thermoprocessing systems for red meat, fish, poultry, cheese, pet food and other food markets.

"REICH leads the further processing industry in smoking and cooking systems," says Fortifi CEO Massimo Bizzi. "This acquisition bolsters Fortifi's offerings across food processing and enables us to offer a more comprehensive solution to our customers."

REICH joins a platform that includes brands such as Bettcher Industries, Frontmatec and MHM Automation. Operating in more than 15 countries spanning five continents, Fortifi provides solutions across the food industry including applications in protein, dairy and fruits and vegetables.

"All of us at REICH are delighted to join the Fortifi platform,” says REICH CEO Tobias Layer. "We look forward to leveraging our shared commitment to customer service and innovation and drive continued growth for both businesses.”

In conjunction with the transaction, all REICH employees will join Fortifi’s ownership program that provides the opportunity to participate in the benefits of equity ownership.