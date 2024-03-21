Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) has recognized Stellar with a 2024 National Safety Pinnacle Award, the highest award category given to ABC contractor members for exceptional achievements in construction safety. This is the fourth consecutive year the company has earned a Pinnacle Award.

The award rankings are based on the Diamond, Platinum or Gold status achieved by organizations in ABC's STEP Safety Management System. Contractors are evaluated based on several criteria, including self-evaluation scores, lost workday case rates, total recordable incident rates, leading indicator use, process and program innovations and interviews conducted by ABC's National Health and Safety Committee members. The 2023 award winners were selected from ABC member firms based on their safety performance data throughout the qualifying year. Only 45 contractors across the country were presented with this recognition, which acknowledges the commitment of organizations to maintaining the highest safety standards.

“Securing the Pinnacle Award for the fourth consecutive year highlights our consistent dedication to prioritizing the safety of our employees, clients and the general public. We are honored to be recognized among the top contractors in the nation for our safety best practices and will continue to prioritize safety in every aspect of our operations," says Neil Ross, Stellar’s vice president of safety.