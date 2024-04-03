DuraLabel has launched Kodiak Max Industrial Sign and Label Print Systems.

Kodiak Max allows companies to bring multi-color, industrial strength sign and label production in-house. Users can instantly create messaging to their exact specifications; alter or append messages at a moment’s notice; create permanent safety signs or temporary/seasonal signage; and save time and money versus outsourcing.

All Kodiak Max Print Systems come with LabelForge PRO design software pre-installed. This tool has thousands of pre-made sign templates and symbols that can be printed as-is or customized as needed. Users can design their own signs from scratch. LabelForge PRO supports 14 languages and multiple keyboard layouts.

Uses for Kodiak Max include arc flash/electrical warnings, OSHA notices, chemical labels, equipment labels, pipe marking, NFPA labels, wayfinding, rack/bay identification and more. Regulatory compliance labels are also preloaded and automatically updated if regulations change.

A stand-alone system, the Kodiak Max is ready to use out of the box. It features Wi-Fi connectivity, a responsive touchscreen display and wireless keyboard. Setup is fast and easy. An intuitive interface guides users through the sign/label printing process.

The Kodiak Max Print System uses thermal transfer technology to ensure durability, vibrant colors and sharp, 300 DPI text, graphics, barcodes and QR codes. Signs and labels can be printed in two colors in sizes up to 10 inches wide by 100 inches long. Quick load ribbon cartridges make color changes fast and easy. Seven ribbon colors and 17 vinyl tape colors allow for a wide range of color schemes. DuraLabel Premium Vinyl is water, petroleum, UV light and chemical resistant. It has ultra-aggressive adhesive and provides exceptional performance in outdoor environments and extreme conditions like cold storage warehouses and non-climate-controlled facilities.

To ensure performance, reliability and durability Kodiak Max Print Systems are designed, built and tested in the United States. They carry a five-year warranty on the printer and premium vinyl supplies. DuraLabel also provides lifetime customer support, service, setup and design guidance.