PAC Machinery announced a new Motorized Adjustable Height Stand for automatic tabletop style bagging machines. This new motorized stand adjusts the bagger height from 22 in. to 34 in. This allows the operator to adjust the baggers seal height/loading height to best suit the operator and is more ergonomic than PAC’s fixed height stand. The tabletop bagger’s height can be adjusted with the push of a button and placed anywhere in a facility near an electrical outlet, the company says. This stand is ideal for PAC Machinery models Rollbag R785, R1275 and R1285.

Using the new motorized adjustable height stand allows the user to also add PAC’s Motorized Conveyor (see options section after following the link). Bags drop down from the bagger onto the stainless conveyor that gets placed in front of the bagger. Products travel up the adjustable incline section which has a height of approximately 35 in. The conveyor is available in 10-in. and 16-in. widths.

The new Motorized Adjustable Height Stand also allows the operator to use the Weigh Count Sorting Table to count and bag specific item quantities or weights.