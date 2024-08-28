Conagra Brands, Inc. announced that all conditions for the previously announced sale by one of its subsidiaries of its 51.8% ownership stake in Agro Tech Foods Limited (ATFL), a food company based in India, have been fulfilled and the transaction has been completed. The company says that this transaction is the latest step in Conagra's strategy to continuously reshape its portfolio to maximize shareholder value. Effective with the sale, Conagra Brands no longer consolidates the results of ATFL in its financial statements.