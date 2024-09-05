Goodway Technologies has launched the DIB-2500 dry ice blaster, a chemical-free and completely dry method for difficult cleaning applications in food and beverage production facilities.

Dry ice blasting technology uses frozen dry ice crystals – that instantly vaporize on contact – to quickly and easily remove very difficult-to-clean soils such as polymerized oil, baked-on carbon and heavy caked-on debris, leaving the surface clean, dry and residue-free.

Ideal for dry cleaning and chemical-free environments, dry ice cleaning technology is a completely waterless, non-abrasive, non-toxic and non-corrosive solution to clean equipment surfaces and leave them and their surroundings clean and dry. Propelled by compressed air, the DIB-2500 fires tiny dry ice pellets at super high speeds to instantly remove debris from surfaces. The pellets turn from a solid into a gas form on contact, a process called sublimation, leaving the surface clean and dry.

“Developing dry cleaning technologies for food and beverage cleaning and sanitation needs has been a strategic focus for us in recent years,” says Tim Kane, president and CEO of Goodway Technologies. “Adding dry ice technology will be a game changer for customers looking to increase their cleaning ability without the need for water or any moisture. The feedback has been extremely positive.”

The DIB-2500 unit is fully portable and can easily be used across multiple production lines or facilities.