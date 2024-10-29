Global Drain Technologies' FoodSafe brand includes a lineup of products engineered to meet the stringent requirements of food and beverage processing plants. Among these are the Slot Dog, Slot Hog, Cleaning Brushes, and the Tamper-Proof Magnetic Strainer—each purpose-built to enhance food safety through effective drainage and sanitation systems.

The Slot Dog offers a versatile solution for cleaning Slot Drains directly and efficiently. Its quick-release mechanism is designed to be hassle free as it connects hoses directly to GDT’s FoodSafe Slot Drain, preventing liquids from spilling over facility floors. Its stainless-steel nozzle disperses a precise spray pattern that thoroughly cleans the entire interior of the drain. This feature ensures that standing water, a potential breeding ground for contaminants, is quickly and effectively removed.

The Slot Hog is designed to further improve facility hygiene by funneling liquid directly into the drain, creating a dry, more sanitary processing environment. Its tri-clamp connection allows it to be positioned at any point along the Slot Drain, offering flexibility to sanitation managers. Its stainless-steel construction ensures that it withstands extreme water temperatures, making it both durable and reliable for continuous use.

GDT’s Cleaning Brush, designed with a flexible head and durable build, provides an tool for maintaining constant cleanliness within the drain system. These brushes, when combined with the Flush-Flo system, are designed to ensure that all areas of the drain are thoroughly cleaned.

The Tamper-Proof Magnetic Strainer adds an additional layer of protection to facility drainage systems. Designed to act as a secondary strainer in catch basins and area drains, this product prevents unwanted materials from entering the drain system, whether accidentally or otherwise. Its magnetic lock and key system ensures only authorized personnel can access the strainer, enhancing security in critical areas. Built in compliance with NSF/ANSI/3-A standards, this strainer also features a food-safe design with no niches or sharp corners, further minimizing the risk of bacterial growth.