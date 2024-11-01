Fristam Pumps has launched the FDS Nano Twin Screw Pump, designed to meet the growing demand for lower fluid volume transfer of shear-sensitive products.

This twin screw pump supports precision dosing and metering, making it ideal for a range of applications in the pharmaceutical, life science, dairy, food and personal care industries. The FDS Nano is engineered to handle viscous products of up to 1 million cP and capable of managing entrained air levels of 70%. Its axial movement facilitates precise dosing and metering, ensuring that delicate products are processed at optimal quality levels with minimal waste.

One feature of the FDS Nano is its ability to pump both process and clean in place (CIP) fluids at speeds up to 4,000 RPM. This dual functionality eliminates the need for an additional pump in the line, streamlining operations and reducing costs for users.

Key advantages of the FDS Nano include:

Contact-Free Screws: Available in six standard sizes to optimize efficiency based on specific application requirements.

Front Loading Seals: Designed for easier maintenance, minimizing downtime.

Flexible Coupling: Effectively eliminates vibration between the pump and driver, enhancing overall performance.

The FDS Nano, in addition to Fristam’s portfolio of hygienic pumps and mixers, are supported by a global network of stocking distributors, ensuring customers have access to unparalleled local service and support.