Handtmann Inc. has introduced HPREDICT, a predictive maintenance system designed to monitor critical rotating components inside equipment to help prevent unexpected failures.

According to Handtmann, installing an HPREDICT predictive maintenance system can boost uptime by as much as 47%, reduce maintenance costs by 17%, and extend the life of equipment by 16%.

The HPREDICT system is built around compact, digital sensors that install directly onto components with rotating internal parts— like gearboxes, motors and pumps—to continually monitor for consistency and accuracy. HPREDICT is designed to detect anomalies that can indicate potential failures. This expandable system can be used to monitor a single piece of equipment or an entire plant.

Using advanced temperature and vibration monitoring, plus proprietary ultrasound technology, HPREDICT identifies signs of component failure that otherwise might go unnoticed. HPREDICT collects and transmits data from the sensors to the Handtmann cloud-based server, which uses AI technology to process and provide immediate alerts indicating which monitored components are having issues and the potential causes.

An easy-to-read dashboard provides real-time equipment status, monitoring updates and recommended intervention, if needed.

HPREDICT monitoring and reporting can help prevent “domino effect” failures within a piece of equipment, which could otherwise be triggered by the breakdown of just a single failed part.

HPREDICT installs in minutes on Handtmann technology—both new or existing—and on any brand of equipment that has rotating components, like motors for smokehouse or walk-in coolers. Each sensor and predictive communication package is customized to address any known issues and operating demands.

Beyond helping avoid unplanned shutdowns, HPREDICT monitoring helps benefit the overall bottom line through:

Increased uptime and productivity and decreased maintenance costs, which can contribute to 100% payback within just months

Extended equipment life that reduces overall capital costs

Reduction in overall parts spend by staying ahead of domino effect failures

Because HPREDICT operates while equipment is running, no shutdowns are needed to determine which parts might be failing. The accuracy of HPREDICT can also reduce or eliminate the unnecessary replacement of parts still in good condition, further adding to the overall financial benefit of installing the system, the company states.