MOONS’ has recently launched the AW series of industrial protective stepper motors, which are aimed at harsh environment motion control applications in food and beverage production, medical industries and arduous industrial environments.

Available in the UK from its UK distribution partner Mclennan, these IP65-rated microstepping motors feature enhanced surface protection with improved wear resistance and greater impermeability to scratches and abrasions.

The dust- and water-proof motors are available in NEMA frame sizes 17 through 34 and are optionally supplied with brakes and 1000-line optical encoders for position feedback with suitable motion controllers. Offering holding torque from 0.31 to 10.3 Nm through the range, the AW series feature MOONS’ high-fill motor windings offering smooth performance across a wide speed range with increased torque over competitive size-for-size motors as well as low inertia rotors for higher acceleration. As standard, the motors are supplied with M8 or M12 aviation plug connectors that offer further reliability and long-term stability.

Alongside the new AW series motors, Mclennan offers complementary motion controls and drives including the STF series intelligent microstepping drives from Applied Motion Controls Inc. – a subsidiary of MOONS’ and a long-time distribution partner for the motion control specialist. The panel mounted STF series covers three power versions from 3.0 to 10.0 A/phase with interface options that cover Industrial Ethernet including EtherCAT as well as CANopen and AMP’s proprietary Serial Command Language (SCL) for network communication over Ethernet (UDP or TCP) and RS-485. Dual-port communications provide daisy-chain connections for multiple drives, enabling multi-axis synchronisation from host-controlled streamed commands. The DC powered drives are also able to take care of local machine control - pre-programmed using AMP’s multi-tasking ‘Q’ language for motion profiles, math functions, conditional processing, data register manipulation and interaction with on-board I/O. Alternatively stand-alone motion control is possible for less complex machine applications.

With its own in-house system design and production capability, Mclennan works closely with its distribution partners and customers to bring motion control and automation solutions that, as part of the enabling technology of a machine or process, bring distinct benefits in performance whilst competitively maintaining quality and reliability. Mclennan’s engineers can assist with motor sizing, drive technology and motion controls for MOONS’ complete range of hybrid stepper motors.