Emerson recently launched the Anderson Greenwood Type 84 Pressure Relief Valve (PRV), which is specially designed to protect tanks and vessels used in hydrogen and other high-pressure gas applications. With Arlon 3000XT thermoplastic seating and ASME SA-479 Type S21800 stainless-steel spindle material, the Type 84 PRV delivers leak-tight performance, resistance to embrittlement, optimum seat tightness, reliability and a long service life.

PRVs are frequently used in traditional applications, but they are not designed to handle extremely small molecules at very high pressures. Therefore, they are not ideal for hydrogen gas, which can diffuse into metals and cause embrittlement of PRV internals, increasing the risk of leaks, failures and safety problems.

To address these and other issues, the Type 84 PRV is constructed for high-pressure gas applications, with a range of 6,000 psig (413 barg) to 20,000 psig (1,379 barg) for H2 and He, and a range of 6,000 psig (413 barg) to 21,756 psig (1,500 barg) for all other gases. It reaches full lift at less than 5% overpressure to protect the vessel or tank to which it is affixed, with no leakage at 90% of set pressure.

The Type 84 valve features a cartridge assembly design that applies uniform spring pressure, resulting in secure seat sealing and leak-tight performance. It is factory-tested with helium and nitrogen, which are both accepted industry-wide as a substitute for hydrogen.

The Anderson Greenwood Type 84 valve complies with industry standards for safety and performance, including American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Sections VIII and XIII, National Board of Boiler and Pressure Vessel Inspectors (NB) certification and American Petroleum Institute (API) 527.

To learn more, visit https://www.emerson.com/en-us/catalog/anderson-greenwood-series-60-80.