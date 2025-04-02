Denhay Farms Turns to Linerless Technology for Bacon Sleeve Packaging

UK-based Denhay Farms has fully automated its packaging operations by integrating Ravenwood’s linerless technology for its bacon sleeves.

The move has resulted in a labor reduction and a boost in production line efficiency. The linerless sleeves resemble traditional hand-applied sleeves but come supplied on a roll.

The bacon producer has installed two Ravenwood Nobac 5000 linerless applicators. Denhay Farms has also partnered with UK-based linerless printer, ProPrint Group, to produce the linerless sleeves.

"We're absolutely thrilled with how seamlessly the linerless applicators and our new linerless sleeves have integrated into our production process,” says Jim Loescher, Denhay Farms managing director. “The machines have transformed our labelling operations, making it faster and more efficient, while the sleeves provide a premium, high-quality solution that perfectly complements Denhay’s brand.”

The switch to linerless comes as part of Denhay’s efforts to reduce manpower on the packaging line, improve staff welfare and add value by smarter spending. The transition from labor-intensive hand sleeving to fully automated labelling has been implemented across all Denhay's own-label sliced bacon, including the Spoilt Pig brand and wholesale catering packs.

The Ravenwood Nobac 5000 linerless applicators can sleeve a variety of fixed-weight pack formats and tray sizes, linking to weigh scales for variable weight packs and check weighing. However, Denhay does not connect the Nobacs to scales in this application.

The transition to linerless has also reduced storage and shipping space due to the compact nature of linerless reels, compared to traditional manual sleeves.

Prior to linerless, employees performed repetitive manual sleeving tasks. With the switch to linerless, staff can focus on other areas of production, leading to improved operations and a boost in morale.

"The wellbeing of our staff is at the heart of our operations,” Loescher says. “This transition has been a true 'win-win' – not only have we enhanced our labelling processes, but our team is also much happier with the new system. We're so impressed with the results that we plan to expand the use of linerless technology across other products in our bacon range.”

Throughout the transition, Denhay sought to retain the premium look and feel of their original cardboard sleeves. Ravenwood’s linerless sleeves, supplied on a roll and cut to size by the applicator, are designed to meet these aesthetic standards. These pressure-sensitive board reels are available in slideable or non-slideable versions. With no backing paper, linerless offers an eco-friendly and sustainable solution.

During initial trials, Denhay raised concerns over the visible white lines in the plate repeat pattern on the linerless sleeve. To resolve this, ProPrint filled the join with the same Pantone color as the sleeve border during the artwork stage, referred to as an infill. This solution, which has since become a standard offering by ProPrint Group, ensures the sleeves maintain a premium appearance at no additional cost to the customer.

Founded in 1952, Denhay Farms has been producing bacon for almost 30 years. Its products are available through Tier 1 and Tier 2 retailers, as well as online platforms such as Ocado and Amazon Fresh.