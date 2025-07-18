Vention Launches Modular Palletizer to Power End-of-Line Automation

Vention recently launched its Rapid Series Palletizer, a versatile palletizing solution engineered for deployment speed.

Available for purchase now, the updated Rapid Series Palletizer will make its North American debut with a live demo at PACK EXPO Las Vegas from September 29 through October 1.

Designed for manufacturers facing labor challenges, a high mix of SKUs and rising automation demands, the Rapid Series Palletizer brings together plug-and-play hardware, intuitive software, analytics capabilities and remote support into a single modular palletizing system that can be installed and configured in days.

“Vention’s Rapid Series Palletizer is already a popular choice in North America, trusted by small manufacturers looking for a reliable one-stop-shop to Fortune 500 food and consumer products companies seeking global rollout of a standardized solution,” says Francois Giguère, Vention chief technology officer. “Our goal with this release was simple: make end-of-line palletizing even smarter, more mobile and ready for anything. Our modular ecosystem also enables manufacturers to easily add on other end-of-line options and ensure they are completely compatible out of the box.”

Features of the Rapid Series Palletizer

Built on Vention’s FastFactory plug-and-play hardware ecosystem, which is trusted in tens of thousands of projects, this palletizer sets a benchmark for reliability and performance.

Features include:

Customizable and Plug-and-Play: Integrates, with modular grippers and conveyors to adapt to any product type or size

Integrates, with modular grippers and conveyors to adapt to any product type or size Vertical Reach: Achieve stack heights up to 136 inches with an optional riser

Achieve stack heights up to 136 inches with an optional riser Intuitive Operation: Software enables pallet recipe creation and unlimited SKU configurations, minimizing training time.

Software enables pallet recipe creation and unlimited SKU configurations, minimizing training time. Enhanced Mobility: A redesigned base supports both pallet jacks and forklifts for anchor-free relocation across the factory floor.

A redesigned base supports both pallet jacks and forklifts for anchor-free relocation across the factory floor. Real-Time Expert Support: Access live video assistance from automation specialists directly through the machine pendant.

Access live video assistance from automation specialists directly through the machine pendant. Data-Driven Performance: Monitor operations remotely and unlock actionable insights with built-in analytics and remote live video stream to maximize throughput and uptime.

An End-of-Line Ecosystem

When combined with Vention’s modular conveyors, box erectors and case packers, the Rapid Series Palletizer is part of an interconnected end-of-line ecosystem, all managed through a unified software interface. This modularity empowers facilities to scale their automation with minimal downtime and no custom integration work across multiple production sites.