AutomationNew Plant Products

Storage Solutions

Vention Launches Modular Palletizer to Power End-of-Line Automation

Vention Rapid Series Palletizer

Image courtesy of CNW Group/Vention Inc.

July 18, 2025

Vention recently launched its Rapid Series Palletizer, a versatile palletizing solution engineered for deployment speed.

Available for purchase now, the updated Rapid Series Palletizer will make its North American debut with a live demo at PACK EXPO Las Vegas from September 29 through October 1.

Designed for manufacturers facing labor challenges, a high mix of SKUs and rising automation demands, the Rapid Series Palletizer brings together plug-and-play hardware, intuitive software, analytics capabilities and remote support into a single modular palletizing system that can be installed and configured in days.

“Vention’s Rapid Series Palletizer is already a popular choice in North America, trusted by small manufacturers looking for a reliable one-stop-shop to Fortune 500 food and consumer products companies seeking global rollout of a standardized solution,” says Francois Giguère, Vention chief technology officer. “Our goal with this release was simple: make end-of-line palletizing even smarter, more mobile and ready for anything. Our modular ecosystem also enables manufacturers to easily add on other end-of-line options and ensure they are completely compatible out of the box.”

Features of the Rapid Series Palletizer

Built on Vention’s FastFactory plug-and-play hardware ecosystem, which is trusted in tens of thousands of projects, this palletizer sets a benchmark for reliability and performance.

Features include:

  • Customizable and Plug-and-Play: Integrates, with modular grippers and conveyors to adapt to any product type or size
  • Vertical Reach: Achieve stack heights up to 136 inches with an optional riser
  • Intuitive Operation: Software enables pallet recipe creation and unlimited SKU configurations, minimizing training time.
  • Enhanced Mobility: A redesigned base supports both pallet jacks and forklifts for anchor-free relocation across the factory floor.
  • Real-Time Expert Support: Access live video assistance from automation specialists directly through the machine pendant.
  • Data-Driven Performance: Monitor operations remotely and unlock actionable insights with built-in analytics and remote live video stream to maximize throughput and uptime.

An End-of-Line Ecosystem

When combined with Vention’s modular conveyors, box erectors and case packers, the Rapid Series Palletizer is part of an interconnected end-of-line ecosystem, all managed through a unified software interface. This modularity empowers facilities to scale their automation with minimal downtime and no custom integration work across multiple production sites.

KEYWORDS: modularity palletizing equipment

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Related Products

See More ProductsSee More Products

Elevate your expertise in food engineering with unparalleled insights and connections.

Get the latest industry updates tailored your way.

JOIN TODAY!