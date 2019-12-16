People and Industry News: December 2019

Industry News

EMERSON

EMERSON and ARROWHEAD SYSTEMS INC. have partnered to produce a next-generation, machine health monitoring solution. The Busse SJI Viper High Speed Bulk Palletizer and Alpha Turbo High Speed Depalletizer are paired with Emerson’s machine health monitoring to provide an OEE solution.

DELTATRAK

DELTATRAK has joined IBM’s Food Trust, a blockchain-enabled global ecosystem for the food industry. The company will work with suppliers of leafy greens and other perishable food commodities to guide them in using IBM Food Trust.

KRONES AG

KRONES AG and STADLER ANLAGENBAU GMBH have joined forces to harness the advantages of plastics recycling by offering already-existing solutions in the field of sorting and recycling technology as complete single-sourced turnkey factories.

INFINITYQS

INFINITYQS opened a new subsidiary in India to support global expansion.

NORD GEAR

NORD GEAR is expanding its satellite facility in Charlotte, N.C., to keep pace with demand.

DUR-A-FLEX INC.

DUR-A-FLEX INC. has expanded its Midwest operations, relocating from Bensenville to Roselle, Ill.

GELITA

GELITA and GELTOR signed a letter of intent to commercialize an animal-free, bio-designed collagen for dietary supplements.

BEHRTECH

BEHRTECH and MAJIK SYSTEMS signed a strategic partnership to bring wireless connectivity to legacy PLCs.

HOMETOWN FOOD COMPANY

HOMETOWN FOOD COMPANY acquired the Arrowhead Mills and SunSpire Brands from THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP.

INFINITYQS

INFINITYQS has earned FROST & SULLIVAN’S 2019 North American Product Leadership award for its cloud-native quality intelligence platform, Enact.

OMRON AUTOMATION AMERICAS

OMRON AUTOMATION AMERICAS announced the three regional winners of its 2018 Distributor of the Year awards: SOUTHERN CONTROLS, U.S.; CALVEK, Mexico; and TAYLOR FLUID SYSTEMS, Canada.



People News

CRB

CRB announced the appointment of JASON ROBERTSON as food and beverage market director.

FONTERRA

FONTERRA appointed FRASER WHINERAY to its management team in the newly created role of chief operating officer, starting in early 2020.

DENALI INGREDIENTS

DENALI INGREDIENTS expanded the role of its current president, NEAL GLAESER, to include the role and responsibilities of CEO of Denali companies. Glaeser joined Denali Flavors in 2001.

ALFA LAVAL

ALFA LAVAL named ESTER CODINA senior vice president, service sales and business development. Most recently, she was managing director of Sandvik Coromant, Mexico, responsible for the Sandvik Holding Company entities in Mexico.

NATIONAL SUGAR MARKETING LLC

The NATIONAL SUGAR MARKETING Management Board selected CHRIS SIMONS, formerly of Cargill, as its next president and CEO.

PRODUCE MARKETING ASSOCIATION

PRODUCE MARKETING ASSOCIATION presented leadership awards to RICH DACHMAN, CEO at Brighter Bites, and VIC SMITH, CEO of JV Smith Companies, at its recent conference in Anaheim, Calif.