Dry Processing Technology
Condux Compact impact mill
December 17, 2019
Netzsch - www.netzsch-grinding.com
ATEX-compliant Condux Compact is a high-speed impact mill with exchangeable grinding tools for the grinding of soft to medium-hard materials. Features include one-piece machine housing with hinged door for cleaning and maintenance; fineness set by adjustment of the rotational speed and tool selection; optional design with 2 doors for single rotating and counter-rotating operation; relative circumferential speed up to 250 m sec-1 (counter-rotating operation); and easy modification of the mill.