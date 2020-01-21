New Plant Products
Knife cutter
January 21, 2020
Franklin Miller Inc. - www.franklinmiller.com
The Definer DF2000 knife mill with tool steel knives cuts materials to desired output size without overgrind or excessive heat buildup. The unit’s rotor design with replaceable rotary knife elements shears materials, and optional cutter elements and screen sizes allow the unit to be customized to condition, mill and deagglomerate. A stainless steel hopper and protective flaps keep the work environments clean.