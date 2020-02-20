New Plant Products
Watertube boilers
February 20, 2020
No Comments
Miura - www.miuraboiler.com
Designed to produce full steam from a cold start in less than five minutes, these steam boilers can be turned on or off easily, according to load requirements, conserving fuel, reducing energy costs and limiting emissions. The company reports that with more than 150,000 units in operation worldwide, it has never had a pressure vessel explosion resulting in casualty.
