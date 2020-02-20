New Products
New Plant Products

Watertube boilers

watertube boilers
February 20, 2020
KEYWORDS boilers / steam
Reprints
No Comments

Miura - www.miuraboiler.com

Designed to produce full steam from a cold start in less than five minutes, these steam boilers can be turned on or off easily, according to load requirements, conserving fuel, reducing energy costs and limiting emissions. The company reports that with more than 150,000 units in operation worldwide, it has never had a pressure vessel explosion resulting in casualty.

subscribe to Food Engineering

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

Related Products

You must login or register in order to post a comment.