Watermelon CBD oil recalled for high lead test

Summitt Labs recalled a batch of Kore Organic Watermelon CBD Oil Tincture because a test found high lead levels in the product that you swallow for stress, pain or other issues.

A random sample tested by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services had higher lead levels than allowed. Lead poisoning can cause a variety of symptoms, including muscle pain, diarrhea and kidney damage.

The recalled batch with kraft paper packaging is #730, lot #K018 in 30 ml bottles with 15 mg of CBD. The labels state that benefits may include "anxiety relief, pain reduction, mood enhancer, restful sleep and alleviate stress."

The product was distributed nationwide by Summitt Labs and wholesalers I.E. Nirvana Kulture and North East Rally, along with samples given out by sales employees and at tradeshows.

When Summitt Labs learned the tested sample had lead levels at 4.7 ppm, the company’s internal investigation included sending a sample from the batch to an ISO/IEC accredited lab. The results were 500 ppb (0.5 ppm), which is within the legal limits as defined by the state of Florida, the company says.

However, the company immediately recalled the batch based on the test from the Florida authorities and “in full cooperation with the FDA and Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services,” its recall notice says.

The company had not received any reports of adverse effects from the product, at the time of its recall announcement.

Summitt Labs is an inspected and licensed facility under the Florida Department of Agriculture to produce products containing CBD, but the federal FDA does not consider CBD to be a legal drug or dietary supplement, Summit Labs explains.

People with a recalled bottle should stop using the product and may return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Summitt Labs asks people with a recalled product to contact the company at 833-810-5673 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT weekdays or through www.koreorganic.com.