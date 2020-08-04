This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
DFA68 is an outrunner with a diameter of 68 mm and 110 W of rated power. A housing with protection class IP54 protects the rotor against the penetration of splash water and foreign bodies. The DFA68 is designed for a rated voltage of 24 V and is designed to achieve a rated speed of 3,700 rpm and a rated torque of 0.29 Ncm.
