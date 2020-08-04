Nanotec Electronic - www.nanotec.com

DFA68 is an outrunner with a diameter of 68 mm and 110 W of rated power. A housing with protection class IP54 protects the rotor against the penetration of splash water and foreign bodies. The DFA68 is designed for a rated voltage of 24 V and is designed to achieve a rated speed of 3,700 rpm and a rated torque of 0.29 Ncm.