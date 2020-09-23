Material Transfer and Storage - www.materialtransfer.comThe lift and dump unit is designed to safely discharge material into an existing process at 16 ft. above floor level. The container is rotated 180° past horizontal to ensure maximum product discharge and a 2-speed hydraulic system provides rotational control and extended equipment life. Its 16L-2B stainless steel product contact surfaces offer product purity. Tubular carbon steel frame with continuous welds and Steel-It epoxy coating ensure durability and ease cleaning.