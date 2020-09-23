Camfil Air Pollution Control - www.camfilapc.com

The Gold Series X-Flo system is suitable for dry food ingredients including coarse grains, fine spices and additives, as well as sticky dusts such as sugar and whey. The GSX system collects toxic, nuisance and combustible food dusts including fine, fibrous and heavy dust loads. It can capture food dust at its source using stainless steel pickup hoods at each production station or by directly hooking to batch mixers or high-velocity slot hoods behind weigh stations. When equipped with an explosion vent, the system offers combustible dust explosion protection in accordance with NFPA and ATEX standards. Other explosion protection options are available including isolation valves, integrated safety monitoring filters and fire-retardant filter cartridges.