UAK1000 plug-and-play SCADA kiosk combines PLC and PC power with preconfigured software that allows manufacturers to integrate SCADA automation right out of the box with no schematics and minimal engineering. Unit is designed around a Siemens S71200 Series PLC and a 7th Gen I7 PC with SSD drive and a 19" touchscreen display running Windows 10 Pro. The software package includes Siemens Portal Software (license included) and Wonderware Indusoft Web Studio. It is delivered preconfigured for the processes and equipment it will monitor and control.