Universal Robots announced that it will expand its product portfolio with a new 30 kg payload cobot.

UR30 is the second in Universal Robots' new series of cobots and is built on the same architecture as the UR20. Despite its compact size, UR30 offers lift, and its motion control ensures placement of large payloads allowing it to work at higher speeds and lift heavier loads, according to the company. This makes UR30 ideal for machine tending, material handling and high torque screw driving. For machine tending, the high payload allows the cobot to use multiple grippers at the same time. This means it can remove finished parts and load more material in one pass, shortening changeover times and maximizing productivity.

UR30 will also support high torque screw driving as it can handle larger and higher-output torque tools, and with a steady mode feature, UR30 delivers straight and consistent screw driving.

In addition to this, the 30 kg payload makes UR30 a match for material handling and palletizing of heavy products across all industries, with the small footprint enabling it to fit into workspaces, Universal Robots says. Weighing 63.5 kg, it can also be moved between work cells.

The company’s president, Kim Povlsen, says, “The higher payload and greater flexibility underpin a new era in automation. Industries around the world are embracing more agile manufacturing and modularity in production—part of achieving that modularity and agility is about mobility and this cobot delivers that despite its payload.

“As industries evolve, the UR30 not only meets but anticipates shifting demands, enabling businesses to adapt and respond to changing needs effectively. As we continue to innovate, the UR30 is another step in UR's journey in pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of automation.”