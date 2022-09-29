Businesses deploying the OMRON LD-250 autonomous mobile robot (AMR) are now able to increase payload without having to invest in a larger, more expensive AMR solution. The ROEQ solution with the new TMC500 top module and Cart500 developed for the OMRON LD-250, is designed to not only double the AMR payload, but also provide a standardized, safe and flexible solution for internal logistics tasks.

Released in 2019, the LD-250 is a fast-growing solution within its performance class. The ROEQ TMC500 solution consists of a top module and the ROEQ Cart500. The solution is designed to be versatile, with free-space pick up and mounting holes on the Cart500 for attaching crates and shelves on top of the cart. The robot can dock to the cart from both ends—for greater logistics efficiency—and reportedly has easy access to the emergency stop button for cargo up to 120 cm (47.2”).

The ROEQ solution comes with software designed for easy and consistent setup of the system, enabling a seamless integration between the ROEQ TMC500 and the OMRON LD-250. The software includes ROEQ Assist and ROEQ safety zones definitions and the solution works with the OMRON operating panel.

The ROEQ TMC500 system for the OMRON LD-250 is expected to be available by the end of 2022.