KUKA Robotics’ KMP 600-S diffDrive mobile robot works in unison with a KR IONTEC robot in a Mujin cell for palletizing and depalletizing consumer goods.

With an operating speed of up to two meters per second, the KUKA KMP 600-S diffDrive mobile platform automated guided vehicle (AGV) system uses laser scanners and 3D object detection to meet safety requirements. Its payload capacity is up to 600 kg, and the vehicle requires no safety fencing. Laser scanners are mounted at the front and rear for safe operation at high speeds when cycle times require it.

For automated palletizing/depalletizing, KUKA Robotic’s KR IONTEC medium payload robot is designed for industrial applications including handling, packing and palletizing.

For use on the floor, on the wall or inclined, the KR IONTEC is equipped with a waterproof and dustproof in-line wrist and protected motors for use in production areas.



