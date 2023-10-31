Geek+ has unveiled the tallest Mobile ASRS system designed to support warehouse automation up to 12 m. (40 ft.) in height. Introduced to the public at CeMat Asia alongside the company's full goods-to-person portfolio, the new robotic solution has been installed in sites in North America and Asia. It is under deployment for several major global retailers.

Founder and CEO of Geek+, Yong Zheng explains, "As early pioneers in the mobile robotics space, we are committed to continuous innovation to accompany our customers on their new automation journey. The enhanced RoboShuttle solution is a significant addition to our goods-to-person family, offering more choices to retailers looking for the right fit for their warehouse."

The tote/case-to-person system acts as a mobile automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) where mobile robots do automated storage and retrieval of totes for picking, put-away and return handling. Deployed in over 20 countries, this system provides flexible high-storage solutions because the mobile robots operate without fixed equipment.

Combined with Geek+'s Shelf-to-Person system, this system becomes an offering that enables customers to choose the solution that will fit their needs. The hybrid system supports the storage and picking of various-sized items on racks, pallets and totes within a flexible and adaptable layout.

"What makes our solutions stand out is their integration capabilities, allowing them to be seamlessly combined. We offer our customers the best choice of systems and they can create their own solution using our various modules. That's what makes Geek+ unique, and it's what has enabled us to consistently lead the global market for the past five years," explains Zheng.

The tall robot operates within the aisles, focusing on vertically storing and retrieving totes or cases. It then transfers them to small and fast picking robots that navigate beneath the racks to deliver the items to picking stations. The coordination between these robots results in a flexible and space-saving picking and storing solution for warehouses with heights of up to 12 m. This newest addition to the Geek+ goods-to-person family employs suction cups, providing storage density compared to other solutions in the market.

Geek+'s systems are managed by a software platform that handles multiple robot types for real-time path planning, traffic management and task assignments, making it ideal for large-scale deployments. The software integrates with major warehouse management systems for deployment and integration.