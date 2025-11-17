Eagle Product Inspection Introduces Eagle Tall PRO XSDV X-Ray System

Eagle Product Inspection has introduced the latest generation of its Eagle Tall PRO XSDV x-ray inspection system.

With advanced dual-view detection coverage, the system delivers a higher probability of detecting contaminants while providing inline measurements for mass, fill level and package integrity.

The Tall PRO XSDV analyzes and processes two x-ray images per container, improving detection accuracy for contaminants such as glass, metal, stone or rubber, especially in complex or multi-layered packaging formats. Engineered for rigid containers including cans, bottles and jars, the system performs full inspection at line speeds exceeding 1,000 products per minute, maximizing throughput and reducing product returns caused by packaging defects.

“Manufacturers are under constant pressure to deliver perfect products at ever-faster speeds,” says Christy Draus, head of marketing for Eagle. “The dual-view Tall PRO XSDV helps them achieve both —offering enhanced detection coverage, actionable inspection data and the confidence that every product meets safety and quality standards.”

The unit installs easily over existing conveyor lines, minimizing footprint while providing robust inspection capabilities, including:

Contaminant detection

Fill level inspection

Mass measurement

Package integrity verification

Identification of damaged or missing components

Available in standard and high-resolution configurations, the system incorporates Eagle’s SimulTask PRO imaging software for superior image clarity and analysis. Optional TraceServer data management software enables processors to catalog rejects, review performance statistics and maintain complete inspection records to support compliance and continuous improvement.

Built for modern manufacturing environments, the Tall PRO XSDV features IP65 or IP69 environmental ratings, a Category 3 (PLd) safety system and remote diagnostic capabilities for real-time support, ensuring reliable performance in demanding production settings.