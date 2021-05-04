Rite-Hite Corporation - www.ritehite.com

PitMaster II is designed to help facilities save energy and keep out contaminants by providing a seal at the “fourth side” of the loading dock opening. Utilizing a main sealing curtain, side seals and filler panels, the PitMaster II seal helps maintain facility cleanliness and improve energy efficiency at the dock. The sealer incorporates new design elements that complement an array of dock leveler types and styles, and make it easier to install and maintain. Black vinyl curtain is secured to the dock leveler and follows its motion to seal the front of the leveler pit from side to side and bottom to top when the leveler is operated. Components work together to help prevent dust, pests, debris and other contaminants from collecting in leveler pits and potentially gaining entrance to the facility through open gaps.