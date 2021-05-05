Calyx Containers, a cannabis packaging company, has come out with solutions that are ecologically responsible and efficient for processing and storing cannabis from seed to sale. These containers are 100% recyclable, sustainable in landfills and reduce overall carbon footprints. Calyx emphasizes innovative manufacturing processes with reductions of waste and increased efficiency. The containers’ plastic begins to break down as soon as it enters biologically active landfills, as opposed to going through a decomposition cycle that would take significantly longer with untreated plastic. The company’s molds are recyclable right down to the cap of the container, allowing for consumers to simply recycle the entire container rather than having to sort and filter, recyclable vs. non-recyclable parts, as is with standard plastic products.