The AquaPruf Vertical Belt Conveyor by Dorner is engineered to move bulk products such as vegetables, fruits/grains/nuts, popcorn and others in straight-up 90° sanitary applications. The conveyor comes with a proprietary staggered sidewall belt that provides more pocket capacity than a traditional bucket elevator. Open frame, tool-less sanitary design for quick cleaning and more effective product changeover. FDA-approved and USDA-certified belts can be changed in as little as 20 minutes.

