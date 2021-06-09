Eliminate lumping when dispersing and dissolving powdered pectin with the new hybrid power mixer (HPM) by Alfa Laval. With the HPM, pectin dispersion and dissolution are straightforward. The HPM is capable of aspirating powder while simultaneously pumping viscous solutions at pressures of 4 bar or more—without requiring an additional pump. A recent HPM trial for a European food processor eliminated lumping issues while preparing concentrated pectin solutions used for fruit preparation recipes. The mixer has 30% faster mixing time, increasing quality and yield also cutting overall pectin costs. Customers can test before buying.
Alfa Laval - https://www.alfalaval.com