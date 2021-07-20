NaturPak Pet is the first co-packer in the U.S. that is producing and packaging pet food in Tetra Recart® cartons, by Tetra Pak. Owned and operated by leading natural food manufacturer and co-packer IPM Foods, NaturPak Pet brings expertise in formulating high-quality, safe and nutritious natural foods to the pet space.

NaturPak Pet saw a great opportunity to expand its offering and deliver nutrient-rich pet food products to pet food brand owners, says Pawel Marciniak, co-owner of the business. “It’s exciting to see the pet food industry embracing premium, natural products in convenient, sustainable packaging; and we’re in a unique position to deliver.”

Located in Janesville, Wis., NaturPak Pet works alongside pet food brands to design, manufacture and package premium-quality wet pet food products. With the alternative to traditional pet food packaging using convenient, plant-based and recyclable Tetra Pak® cartons, NaturPak Pet offers pet food brands the opportunity to stand out on shelf.