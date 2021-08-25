Industrial Marathon Globetrotter 140 Frame rolled steel motor is designed for applications such as cooling tower, HVAC, conveyors, packaging equipment, pumping, extruders, gear reducers and machine tools. It is IP43-certified, has dynamically balanced rotors and is F1/F2-compatible with a steel conduit box for dual-frame mounting and removable base.

