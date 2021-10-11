A little more than three years ago, I took over as the editor-in-chief of Food Engineering.

It’s been a great job. I’ve had the opportunity to do so many cool things, work with so many great people, and see up close the amazing feats this industry makes look routine.

But … it’s time for me to say goodbye.

A new opportunity has presented itself, and after much thought and consideration, I have decided to pursue it. It’s outside of the food industry entirely, because I want to be absolutely crystal clear about this: There’s no better job in this market than editor-in-chief of Food Engineering.

By the time you read this, Michael Costa will be the one filling the best job in this market. Michael was previously the editor-in-chief of our Refrigerated and Frozen Foods publication, so he steps into the role with previous food industry experience. I’ve had the opportunity to work with Michael for a couple years, and I can say with confidence that you’ll be in good hands.

This wasn’t an easy decision. The people I have worked with during my three years as editor-in-chief—and almost five years at the magazine in total—have been great in so many ways. Whether it’s been helping me understand an industry that was brand new to me, serving on our editorial advisory board, being a part of the Food Automation & Manufacturing Conference or just serving as a sounding board when I called and said “hey, am I crazy, or is this a thing that’s happening?”, I have been fortunate to always receive a warm reception.

I’ve worked hard to build those relationships, and I’m going to miss them. I’m going to miss a lot of things about this job—Plant of the Year tours, interacting with readers at conferences and trade shows, learning new things from FA&M sessions, the list goes on and on.

During my time at the magazine, I’ve seen a little bit of everything, as you have as well. But I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the phenomenal work that all of you do on a daily basis, through whatever challenges have come along. Whether it’s natural disasters, a container ship blocking the Suez Canal, a global pandemic that has thrown everything into complete chaos for 18 months, whatever it’s been, you’ve tackled it head on and kept the world fed.

That’s a staggering achievement. It’s one that people outside the industry can’t fully appreciate, because until you see it up close you don’t really realize just how many little things can derail an entire production run.

I’ve learned so much and been so impressed by the talent, dedication and work ethic that runs throughout this entire industry, from the production line to the corner office. Whether it’s people at food companies, engineering firms, equipment manufacturers or service providers, this industry has a wealth of talented, conscientious people who do great work every day.

I will miss this industry, and I’ll miss the people who have helped me make sense of it. But, it’s time for me to go. Thank you. For everything.



